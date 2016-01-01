Overview

Dr. Goethe Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with Los Anglels Co University Sthrn Ca Med School



Dr. Hsu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.