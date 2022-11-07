Overview

Dr. Godwin D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. D'Souza works at Marek Malko MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.