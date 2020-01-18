Overview

Dr. Godswill Okoji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Takoma Park, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center and United Medical Center.



Dr. Okoji works at Ulnacs Medical Care in Takoma Park, MD with other offices in Hyattsville, MD and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.