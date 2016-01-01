Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godofredo Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Godofredo Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Connellsville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Godofredo B Perez MD134 S PITTSBURGH ST, Connellsville, PA 15425 Directions (724) 628-0310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Godofredo Perez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1083705289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez works at
