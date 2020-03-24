Overview

Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Funari works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

