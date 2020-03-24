See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Funari works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anesthesia
General Anesthesia
IV Sedation
Anesthesia
General Anesthesia
IV Sedation

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Mar 24, 2020
I could not rate Dr. Funari and his wonderful staff any more highly. They took me in as patient during very stressful times and extracted a painful wisdom tooth very professionally. Real pros!
Turk Thacher — Mar 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD
About Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720009863
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • National Naval Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Funari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Funari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Funari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.