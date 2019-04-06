Dr. Lainjo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goddard Lainjo, MD
Dr. Goddard Lainjo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Locations
Goddard Lainjo M.d. PC41 Dolson Ave, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4655
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lainjo is the best Dr.. I have been going to him since 1992. He managed to bring my RA into remission, symptom free. My condition was to the point where getting out of bed was a real challenge. I have been off medication for about ten years now. I feel great. I am totally symptom free. This Dr. is the very best rheumatologist in the area. ??????
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1326048224
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lainjo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lainjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lainjo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lainjo.
