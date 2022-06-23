Dr. Gobinder Gary Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gobinder Gary Chopra, MD
Overview
Dr. Gobinder Gary Chopra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Dr. Chopra works at
Locations
Good Samaritan LLC3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 796-8500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gobinder S. Chopra, M.D. & Associates6410 Medical Center St Ste A-100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 796-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chopra very knowledgable and professional. We feel very fortunate to have discovered this thoughtful and very thorough Neurologist! We recommend him highly.
About Dr. Gobinder Gary Chopra, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1013964626
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Kern Med Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chopra speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.