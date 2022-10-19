Overview

Dr. Gobind Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.