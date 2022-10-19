Dr. Gobind Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gobind Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Gobind Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Sharma to schedule colonoscopy and follow-up on a recent scan, He was very easy to talk to, professional, thorough, and made sure I was clear on everything about my visit and upcoming procedures. I would recommend him highly to everyone. Very happy with his care.
About Dr. Gobind Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780998245
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.