Overview

Dr. Gnyandev Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thane Municipal Corporation Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.



Dr. Patel works at Rohun Medical Corporation in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.