Dr. Gnananandh Jayaraman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College Chemai India and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Specialist, PA451 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 318-2043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. J. is the first doctor to investigate my health issues and address them. I appreciate his honesty and forthright attitude. I also feel like he cares enough to get to the root of the matter.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Tamil
- 1346414398
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Madras Medical College Chemai India
Dr. Jayaraman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaraman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayaraman speaks Tamil.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.