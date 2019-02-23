See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Prakasam works at Center Excellnc Diabetes/Endo in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology
    3814 Auburn Blvd Ste 72, Sacramento, CA 95821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 426-1902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr P is kind and very competent. The care for my son and for my niece was very thorough. All test results were explained completely. Bad news was delivered with compassion and empathy. The provider was extremely busy, but was hustling through his patients in good spirits and with total willingness to answer any and all questions. Highly recommend this practice. I am also a healthcare provider.
    About Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    • 1871586065
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakasam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakasam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prakasam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prakasam works at Center Excellnc Diabetes/Endo in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prakasam’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakasam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakasam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakasam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakasam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

