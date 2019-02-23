Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakasam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gnanagurudasan Prakasam, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology3814 Auburn Blvd Ste 72, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 426-1902
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Dr P is kind and very competent. The care for my son and for my niece was very thorough. All test results were explained completely. Bad news was delivered with compassion and empathy. The provider was extremely busy, but was hustling through his patients in good spirits and with total willingness to answer any and all questions. Highly recommend this practice. I am also a healthcare provider.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1871586065
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
