Overview

Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Desigan works at GNANA DESIGAN MD in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.