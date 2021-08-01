Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center South Stuart1545 SE Palm Ct, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2086
-
2
Lyons Medical1989 SE Federal Hwy Ste 202, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2086
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
I have had several visits with Dr Lyons. I had hoped she would be my Dr for ever. Unfortunately, the clinic was taken over by another provider and she has now left. I am heartbroken. I note some of the other reviews and a main complaint is waiting times. But, the other side of that is her absolute and total attention to whatever patient she is with. I don't normally like waiting but to be able to see her I would wait for whatever time necessary. Just take a book. If I were truly rich I'd ask her to be my personal physician, that's how impressive she is. I hope to come across her at some point and thank her personally for all she did. The only negative is that I now cannot find another Dr. I would settle for half as good but so far no luck.
About Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669450854
Education & Certifications
- Suncoast Hosp
- Pinellas Park. General. Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.