Overview

Dr. Glen Pickens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Pickens works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.