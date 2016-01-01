See All Transplant Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Transplant Surgery
Overview

Dr. Glyn Morgan, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Morgan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 320, Hartford, CT 06106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Hepatectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Intestinal Atresia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Thoracentesis
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Glyn Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1821084211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Toronto
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Toronto
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Toronto
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glyn Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

