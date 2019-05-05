Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM
Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Marietta Podiatry Group165 Vann St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-9856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Glyn Lewis has successfully done 2 bunion surgeries- one on each foot. Both in 2017. I had very little pain after surgery. He has a very efficient and thorough staff. I utilized the rehab facility in his office building in Marietta. The rehab staff was very professional and helpful also. I cannot say enough about my satisfaction with pre-op, surgery, rehab and post-op care. So glad I had these surgeries, as I had been suffering from moderate bunions for years.
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese
- DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
