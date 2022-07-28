Dr. Johnson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Johnson Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for General & Laparoscopic Surgery PA138 Eldridge Rd Ste E, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 234-7390
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson Jr?
Where is Dr. Glover Johnson practicing now?
About Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1306812516
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson Jr works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.