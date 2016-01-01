See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Gloriosa Antiporda, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gloriosa Antiporda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Antiporda works at Sriganesh LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sriganesh LLC
    4131 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 312-9201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Muscle Spasm
Overweight
Obesity
Muscle Spasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Gloriosa Antiporda, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497775316
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloriosa Antiporda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antiporda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antiporda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antiporda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antiporda works at Sriganesh LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Antiporda’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Antiporda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antiporda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antiporda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antiporda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

