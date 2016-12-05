See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lakeland, FL
Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Ebsworth works at Bedside Wound Care/ IHN Podiatry Services PLLC in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bedside Wound Care/ IHN Podiatry Services PLLC
    5304 S Florida Ave Ste 400F, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 738-6601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649408501
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • James A. Haley VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebsworth works at Bedside Wound Care/ IHN Podiatry Services PLLC in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ebsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Ebsworth has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

