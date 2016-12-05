Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gloried Ebsworth, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Bedside Wound Care/ IHN Podiatry Services PLLC5304 S Florida Ave Ste 400F, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 738-6601
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very Professional, very thorough, great bed-side manor..probably the best doctor I've seen..! I know the best doctor in Brandon and Hillsborough county!
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649408501
- James A. Haley VA Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Ebsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebsworth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebsworth has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ebsworth speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebsworth.
