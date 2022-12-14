Overview

Dr. Gloria Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Wu works at Gloria Wu, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.