Dr. Gloria Wu, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (99)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gloria Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Wu works at Gloria Wu, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gloria Wu, M.D.
    2550 Samaritan Dr Ste C, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Chorioretinitis
Eye Infections
Macular Edema
Chorioretinitis
Eye Infections

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Since Covid, I love Dr. Wu's Tele-health eye exam app. So easy to use and understand. I love everything about Dr. Wu and her team. Friendly, professional and she takes the time to explain and answer all my questions.
    About Dr. Gloria Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1437178803
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University Of School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Primary Care
