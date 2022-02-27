See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tucker works at Robert Kaye MD, Santa Rosa, CA in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Novato, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Rosa Office
    95 Montgomery Dr Ste 222, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 506-4907
  2. 2
    Novato Office
    250 Bel Marin Keys Blvd Ste G1, Novato, CA 94949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 506-4907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Novato Community Hospital
  • Petaluma Valley Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?

Feb 27, 2022
Dr Tucker is an accomplished and highly trained MD who pursued learning and then teaching Prolo therapy. She became dissatisfied with the approach to chronic pain of most physicians in practice today. She will use either prolo or PRP injections for the patients’ joints (shoulder, hip/back etc) . Having suffered from recurrent (weekly) sacroiliac instability/dislocation, it was a relief to finally have a treatment that has really helped stabilize my back. She listens well, is compassionate and highly competent. I am grateful for her care AND the results!!!
— Feb 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tucker to family and friends

Dr. Tucker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tucker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD.

About Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265516231
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser
Residency
Internship
  • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
Internship
Medical Education
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Southern California
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.