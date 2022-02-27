Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Santa Rosa Office95 Montgomery Dr Ste 222, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (415) 506-4907
Novato Office250 Bel Marin Keys Blvd Ste G1, Novato, CA 94949 Directions (415) 506-4907
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tucker is an accomplished and highly trained MD who pursued learning and then teaching Prolo therapy. She became dissatisfied with the approach to chronic pain of most physicians in practice today. She will use either prolo or PRP injections for the patients’ joints (shoulder, hip/back etc) . Having suffered from recurrent (weekly) sacroiliac instability/dislocation, it was a relief to finally have a treatment that has really helped stabilize my back. She listens well, is compassionate and highly competent. I am grateful for her care AND the results!!!
About Dr. Gloria Tucker, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265516231
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
