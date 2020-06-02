Dr. Gloria Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gloria Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
UT Physicians Center for Autoimmunity6410 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salazar has been treating me for a long time. 7 years or so and I am very content with the way she pays attention to my medical problems.
About Dr. Gloria Salazar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1720334246
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
