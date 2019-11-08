Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Rouhani works at
Locations
1
Long Beach OB/GYN Office3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates PA410 University Pkwy Ste 1550, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 649-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rouhani is the best! Her beside manner is outstanding. She takes her time and explains everything. I just love.
About Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- Ross University
- California State University, Fullerton
Frequently Asked Questions
