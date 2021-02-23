Dr. Gloria Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gloria Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McAllen, TX.
RGV Endocrine Center1900 S Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 340-4222
- Knapp Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Dr Ortiz is an exceptional endocrinologist who is updated on current treatment and therapy and who goes above and beyond to look for the safest and most effective options for her patients. Dr Gloria is very thorough and takes her time to answer any questions and is very descriptive in explaining lab results and treatment to her patients. Her bedside manner is very professional and friendly and very optimistic. I highly recommend Dr Gloria Ortiz. Her staff is very professional and efficient in following up with patients and their appts . I wouldn't see anyone else in the valley ..
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.