Dr. Gloria Mireles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gloria Mireles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8420
Edinburg Neurolgists2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 306, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2440
South Texas Neurological Center P.A.1910 S 1st St Ste 200, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7885
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional and very courteous.
About Dr. Gloria Mireles, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Arizona
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Neurology
Dr. Mireles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mireles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mireles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mireles has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Seizure Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mireles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mireles speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireles.
