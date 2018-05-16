Overview

Dr. Gloria Mireles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Mireles works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Seizure Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.