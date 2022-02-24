Overview

Dr. Gloria Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Mercado works at Health First Family Care Center in Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.