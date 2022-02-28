Dr. Gloria Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Mays, MD
Overview
Dr. Gloria Mays, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They completed their fellowship with St. Luke's Hospital Of Kansas City, Mid-America Heart Institute
Locations
Bryan2700 E 29th St Ste 235, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had afib & a flutter & Dr. Mays is always there for me providing whatever treatment I need whether it is during regular office hours or not. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring, never rushing through appointments. Your heart isn’t something to fool around with. I want the best heart care I can get & I am very confident with Dr. Mays. I highly recommend her. I’ve gone to her for at least 10-15 years now going from many afib episodes to a normal heart rhythm now.
About Dr. Gloria Mays, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1720050065
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital Of Kansas City, Mid-America Heart Institute
- Forest Park Hospital
- University of Alabama - Birmingham
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.