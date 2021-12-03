Overview

Dr. Gloria Lunghar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Lunghar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.