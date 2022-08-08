Overview

Dr. Gloria Galdamez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Honduras and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Galdamez works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.