Dr. Gloria Chung, DO
Overview
Dr. Gloria Chung, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Tam Thi Ha M.d.1101 E Holt Ave Ste G, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doesn't rush and explains things really good!
About Dr. Gloria Chung, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134362205
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
