Overview

Dr. Gloria Akan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Akan works at ENTAA Care in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Odenton, MD, Laurel, MD and Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.