Dr. Gloria Akan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Akan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gloria Akan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Akan works at
Locations
1
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
2
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
3
ENTAA Care1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 106, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 760-8840
4
ENTAA Care14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 115, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (410) 760-8840
5
ENTAA Care129 Lubrano Dr Ste L100, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Dr. Akan cured my hives, and prescribed the correct combination of medications to alleviate all of the itching almost immediately. She asks pertinent questions, and is a great listener. A very thorough physician. I am glad I found her.
About Dr. Gloria Akan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831155761
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Akan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.