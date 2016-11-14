Overview

Dr. Glori Stinson Short, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stinson Short works at Henderson/Walton Womens Center in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.