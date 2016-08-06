Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Locations
Truecare LLC4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 202, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 227-9737Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
extremly knowledgeable,very helpful and kind. Saved my life
About Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386665529
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heywood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heywood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heywood speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heywood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heywood.
