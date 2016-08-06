See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Heywood works at New Mexico Pain Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Truecare LLC
    4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 202, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 227-9737
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Bile Duct Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Bile Duct Cancer

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD

General Surgery
  • General Surgery
Specialties
33 years of experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
1386665529
  • 1386665529
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
Residency
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glenroy Heywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heywood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heywood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heywood works at New Mexico Pain Associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Heywood’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heywood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heywood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heywood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heywood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

