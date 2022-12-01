Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Locations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Otology Associates Inc3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 675D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yazdi was pleasant and professional as well. He put me at ease and seemed genuinely to care about my concern. His nurses were also excellent in answering follow up calls and relaying info from the doctor. Dr. Yazdi and his nurses are a credit to their profession. God bless them.
About Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ellis Fischel Canc Ctr
- U Mo
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yazdi speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.