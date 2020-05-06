Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenna Andersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenna Andersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Andersen works at
Locations
Glenna R. Andersen MD Darya B. Maanavi MD Ltd.8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 560-1611
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 560-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Glenna Andersen for over 25 years along with my sister and mother. We all treat her like family. She is truly the kindest doctor we know, performs stellar surgeries and deliveries. I would put my trust in her practice first.
About Dr. Glenna Andersen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447241989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.