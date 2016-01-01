Dr. Glenn Zellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Zellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Zellman, MD is a dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. Dr. Zellman completed a residency at Baylor College Of Medicine. He currently practices at Arizona Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Arizona Skin & Laser Therapy Institute4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 996-3050
John A Shaw MD PC2224 W Northern Ave Ste D300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 996-3050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Glenn Zellman, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zellman has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zellman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zellman.
