Dr. Glenn Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants425 N Highland Ave Ste 130, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 892-9179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff.
About Dr. Glenn Young, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1518046341
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- U Ark Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Asbury College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.