Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD
Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Uc Davis Eye Center-lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center4860 Y St # 1700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-6602
UC Davis Medical Center2261 Douglas Blvd # A, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 734-6602
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doc. Takes his time to talk to me and made me feel very comfortable.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Duke University
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- Brigham & Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Yiu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yiu has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yiu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
