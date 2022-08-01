Dr. Glenn Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Yarbrough, MD
Dr. Glenn Yarbrough, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Tex Tech Hosp Sci Ctr, Lubb
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - North Scottsdale - E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Scottsdale - N Miller Rd3302 N Miller Rd Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- American Enterprise Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Treats you like a patient and not a commodity, thorough I was told he retired, guess not!! Think I’ll call
- Tex Tech Hosp Sci Ctr, Lubb
- Lubbock Genl Hosp
- Dermatology
Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Dr. Yarbrough has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.