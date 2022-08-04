Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Whitted works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5315
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitted?
he is the most kind and caring doctor I have ever known. He LISTENS to his patients, understands them and is ALWAYS there when he is needed.
About Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1528033586
Education & Certifications
- Central Dupage Hospital
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitted has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitted works at
Dr. Whitted has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitted speaks German.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitted. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.