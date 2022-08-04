See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Whitted works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Kovacik, PA
Dr. Justin Lea, MD
Dr. James Lyions, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Clinic Obgyn
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 04, 2022
    he is the most kind and caring doctor I have ever known. He LISTENS to his patients, understands them and is ALWAYS there when he is needed.
    Joan Baranek — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528033586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Central Dupage Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitted has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitted has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitted. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitted.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

