Overview

Dr. Glenn Wera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Wera works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH and Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.