Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|Usc-Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Waldman works at Ear Nose & Throat Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bella Vista ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
    555 Marin St Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential

    Sep 22, 2021
    Sinus surgery. I can breath normal for the first time in over 20 years. Highly recommend!!!
    About Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881665586
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc Otolaryngology-Head &amp;amp; Neck Surgery|Usc Otolaryngology-Head &amp;amp;amp; Neck Surgery
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    • University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|Usc-Keck School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldman works at Ear Nose & Throat Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Waldman’s profile.

    Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

