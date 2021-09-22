Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|Usc-Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
-
1
Bella Vista ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery555 Marin St Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
Sinus surgery. I can breath normal for the first time in over 20 years. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881665586
Education & Certifications
- Usc Otolaryngology-Head &amp; Neck Surgery|Usc Otolaryngology-Head &amp;amp; Neck Surgery
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|Usc-Keck School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.