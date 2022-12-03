Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanotteren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Vanotteren works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Hospitals Breast Cancer Multispecialty Clinic145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanotteren?
He is a great doctor
About Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700826880
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanotteren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanotteren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vanotteren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vanotteren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanotteren works at
Dr. Vanotteren has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanotteren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanotteren speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanotteren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanotteren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanotteren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanotteren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.