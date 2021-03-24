Dr. Glenn Turett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Turett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Turett, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very patient and thorough. This was my first visit; and, I was very encouraged.
About Dr. Glenn Turett, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659409035
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turett works at
Dr. Turett speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turett.
