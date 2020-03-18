Dr. Glenn Truskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Truskin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Glenn Truskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hosp-Central Division
Dr. Truskin works at
Locations
Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates8019 CASTOR AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr truskin is great.. !! he pulled no punches with my special needs son, that he MUST TAKE CARE OF HIS DIABETES OR HE WILL LOSE THE LEG. He already has informed us what will be necessary since the big toe was amputated, that he will need a leg brace to save the rest of the toes from abscess. I THINK HE IS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS AND WOULD RECOMMEND HIM OR DR. SCHOCKER TO ANYONE WHO NEEDS DIABETIC FOOT CARE..
About Dr. Glenn Truskin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hosp-Central Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Truskin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.