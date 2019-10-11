Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Kennedy Ophthalmology Associates Pllc1675 Providence Ave, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Thorough assessment of corneal dystrophy before deciding to perform cataract surgeries. Excellent, personable surgeon very willing to answer questions;, Both cataract surgeries went beautifully. Very pleased to have a corneal specialist in the Schenectady area.
About Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689880163
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.