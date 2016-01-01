Overview

Dr. Glenn Summers, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Summers works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery in Panama City, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.