Dr. Glenn Stokken, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Stokken, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr ever. thank you for making my life easier. it’s always the best that are the most greatful and humble
About Dr. Glenn Stokken, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokken has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokken.
