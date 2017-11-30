Dr. Glenn Stockbridge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Stockbridge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Glenn R Stockbridge Dpm3912 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 367-9944
- Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been Dr. Stockbridge's patient for decades. I trust his medical opinion 100% because he is thorough in examining his patients and discussing treatment options with them. He and his staff are very friendly and make you feel at ease. I think that he is the best and I would recommend him in s heartbeat.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Stockbridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockbridge has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.