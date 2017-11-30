Overview

Dr. Glenn Stockbridge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Stockbridge works at Glenn R Stockbridge DPM in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.