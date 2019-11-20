Overview

Dr. Glenn Silverstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Silverstein works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.