Dr. Glenn Silverstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Glenn Silverstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Locations
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-4725
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 583-0500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silverstein is a wonderful , caring doctor. He take his time with me and make sure I'm taking care of my feet. So I recommend him to the fullest.
About Dr. Glenn Silverstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.